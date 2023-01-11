Karora announces record 133,000 oz. gold production in 2022

Karora Resources (TSX:KRR) announced record annual consolidated 2022 gold production of over 133,000 oz. from its Beta Hunt and Higginsville mines in […]
By Moosa Imran January 11, 2023
Karora Gold claims record production and sales in Q4 2022. Adobe Stock photo

Karora Resources (TSX:KRR) announced record annual consolidated 2022 gold production of over 133,000 oz. from its Beta Hunt and Higginsville mines in Western Australia. Gold sales were also a record, totalling over 132,000 oz. during 2022. The company claims to have produced over 37,000 oz. of gold and sold more than 39,000 ounces in the final quarter of 2022 alone.

Karora's unaudited consolidated cash balance as at Dec. 31, 2022 was $68.7 million, an increase of $12.6 million compared to Sept. 30, 2022.

"I am extremely pleased to announce another year of production records at Karora. Record 2022 gold production of 133,836 oz. places us at the high end of our full year 2022 guidance range of 120,000 to 135,000 oz. We also increased our cash position while at the same time investing in the business and ended the year with a cash balance of $69 million,” said Paul Andre Huet, chair & CEO.

Karora has 100%-owned operations at Beta Hunt and Higginsville gold mines in Western Australia. The Higginsville treatment facility is a low-cost 1.6 million t/y processing plant, which is fed at capacity from Karora's underground Beta Hunt and Higginsville mines. In July 2022, Karora acquired the 1.0 million t/y Lakewood mill in Western Australia. The corporation also owns the high grade Spargos Reward project, which came into production in 2021.

More information is posted at www.KaroraResources.com.

