Kazakh uranium industry unaffected by unrest

The world’s largest uranium producer, Kazatomprom, remains unaffected by the ongoing turmoil in the Central Asian state of Kazakhstan, Reuters reported the […]
By Henry Lazenby January 6, 2022 At 12:50 pm
Kazakh uranium industry unaffected by unrest
(Stock Image)

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

The world's largest uranium producer, Kazatomprom, remains unaffected by the ongoing turmoil in the Central Asian state of Kazakhstan, Reuters reported the Kazakh producer as saying.

"Uranium mining is going according to plan, there have been no stoppages," a Kazatomprom spokesperson said. "The company is fulfilling its export contracts."

Uranium prices have spiked to $45.5 per pound, the highest since November 30, as protests and security crackdowns spread across the country.

The widespread protests initially started in the oil-rich west of the country in response to rising prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which many Kazakhs use to power their cars. The protests have now grown to include critics of Kazakhstan's long autocratic rule.

Kazakhstan has a history of social upheaval. Nursultan Nazarbayev ruled a former Soviet state, Kazakhstan, from 1991 until 2019. Nazarbayev ally Kassym-Jomart Toqayev was elected president in a vote condemned by observers as unfree in 2019. Nazarbayev remained in government in a national security position.

KEEP READING AT NORTHERN MINER

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Jan 18 2022 - Jan 20 2022
Canadian Mineral Processors
Jan 28 2022 - Feb 02 2022
48th Annual Conference on Explosives & Blasting Technique
Jan 31 2022 - Feb 03 2022
AME RoundUp
Jan 31 2022 - Feb 02 2022
International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC)

Related Posts