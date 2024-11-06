Kenorland drills 137 g/t gold at Frotet in Quebec

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD; OTCQX: KLDCF; has announced results from the 2024 summer exploration program at the Frotet gold project located in northern Quebec.

Assays from the six drill holes – totaling 3,266 metres of drilling completed during the program – have been reported. Kenorland currently holds a 4% net smelter return royalty and is the project operator.

Result highlights as follows:

24RDD223: 3.30 metres at 26.67 g/t golld incl. 0.60 metre at 137.30 g/t gold at R6

24RDD224: 6.35 metres at 9.78 g/t gold incl. 0.40 metre at 112.70 g/t gold at R4

24RDD223: 5.40 metres at 7.35 g/t gold incl. 0.75 metre at 26.80 g/t gold at R6

24RDD223: 1.90 metre at 18.40 g/t gold at R6

Updated geologic model of the Regnault vein system defining R1-R12 vein sets

The 2024 summer drill program primarily tested step-out targets generated from the recently completed geologic model update of the Regnault gold system.

Five drill holes testing down-dip extensions of the north dipping R1 and R6 trends and south dipping R4 trend successfully intersected the mineralised structures. One drill hole was completed through the area of the preliminary exploration decline design for technical baseline studies, condemnation purposes and testing the R6 mineralized structure at depth.

Geological modelling

Systematic 3D modelling was done at the Regnault system, utilizing logged geological data, core-oriented structural information, and geochemical results for grade shell domaining. The updated model includes refined diorite intrusive phases and differentiated cross-cutting mafic dikes which show structural control and spatial distribution of specific mineralised structures. Grade shell domaining of mineralisation included high-grade shells at greater than 2.50 g/t gold (shear hosted quartz-sulphide veining), and low-grade halos at greater than 0.30 g/t gold (shear hosted disseminated sulphide +/- minor quartz-sulphide veining).

The Frotet project

The project is located 100 km to the north of Chibougamau, Que. Kenorland reports the following favourable Frotet project infrastructure: An extensive forestry road network as well as the Route-du-Nord crossing the southwestern portion of the property. A power transmission line also crosses through the property which supplied power to the past producing Troilus mine.

The project covers 39,365 ha of the Frotet-Evans greenstone belt within the Opatica geological sub-province of Quebec. Frotet project hosts the Regnault gold deposit, a greenfields discovery made by Kenorland and Sumitomo in 2020 following two years of systematic exploration. Since the initial discovery, Regnault has seen extensive exploration, totaling 103,987 meters of drilling in 226 drillholes.

Kenorland initially staked Frotet project in 2017 and then entered into a joint venture and earn-in agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. in 2018. More information is posted on www.KenorlandMinerals.com/

