Kindersley PEA outlines ‘strong’ economic case for Sask. lithium project  

Canadian Mining Journal Staff Grounded Lithium (TSXV: GRD; OTCQB: GRDAF) reports its preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the Kindersley lithium project demonstrates a […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff July 26, 2023 At 12:25 pm
A drill rig on Grounded Lithium’s expansive Kindersley project. The company has published what it describes as a strong preliminary economic assessment. Credit: Grounded Lithium

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Canadian Mining Journal Staff

Grounded Lithium (TSXV: GRD; OTCQB: GRDAF) reports its preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the Kindersley lithium project demonstrates a strong economic case for producing battery-grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM), with potential for future phases.

Phase one of the project in Saskatchewan includes an after-tax internal rate of return (IRR) of 48.5% and an after-tax net present value (NPV) of US$1.0 billion at an 8% discount rate. The initial capital investment for the project is estimated at US$335 million, with a payback period of 3.7 years.

The company says Kindersley stands out with a lower capital intensity compared to other North American brine-based lithium projects, with an initial capital intensity of US$30,500 per tonne of LHM. The projected all-in operating costs are US$3,899 per tonne of LHM, amounting to an annual expenditure of US$42.9 million.

The PEA is based on an annual production of 11,000 tonnes of LHM, and assumes a sales price of US$25,000 per tonne. 

Grounded Lithium president and CEO Gregg Smith said, “The independent economic results of phase one of the KLP compare favourably within the lithium mining industry from a capex and opex perspective and we believe the results of the PEA bode well for critical future steps.”

For more information, visit www.GroundedLithium.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Aug 07 2023 - Aug 08 2023
Argentina Shale Production 2023
Aug 08 2023 - Aug 09 2023
EV Charging Infrastructure UK 2023,
Aug 09 2023 - Aug 10 2023
Argentina Frac Sand Supply & Logistics 2023
Aug 14 2023 - Aug 16 2023
International Summit on Non-Renewable and Renewable Energy (ISNRE2023)

Related Posts