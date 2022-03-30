Kinross in negotiations to sell Russian mines

Canada’s Kinross Gold Corp (TSX: K; NYSE: KGC) has entered exclusive negotiations with an unnamed third-party mining company after receiving several proposals […]
By Henry Lazenby March 30, 2022 At 6:11 am
Kinross Gold’s Dvoinoye gold mine in Russia began commercial production in October 2013. Credit: Kinross Gold

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Canada's Kinross Gold Corp (TSX: K; NYSE: KGC) has entered exclusive negotiations with an unnamed third-party mining company after receiving several proposals to sell all its Russian assets.

As part of the exclusivity agreement, Kinross' Russian subsidiaries will continue to operate the Kupol mine and other assets to maintain them properly.

Kinross noted in a media release Tuesday afternoon that any potential divestiture or change of control would have to receive Russian government approval.

Kinross will also continue to manage and mitigate the environmental impacts of its Russian operations. This includes overseeing monitoring systems and transporting industrial materials to the Kupol mine that are not allowed to remain at the port to maintain safety and regulatory compliance.

Kinross said it would continue to prioritize the well-being of its more than 2,000 employees in the country as it developed its transition plan.

KEEP READING AT NORTHERN MINER

Comments

Your email address will not be published.

Next Events

Apr 11 2022 - Apr 13 2022
Global Conference on Environmental Science and Applications (GCEE-2022)
Apr 19 2022 - Apr 19 2022
Professional Geoscientists Ontario: 2022 Virtual Symposium
Apr 21 2022 - Apr 21 2022
An Integrated Approach to Risk Management in Mining
Apr 21 2022 - Apr 21 2022
Professional Geoscientists Ontario: 2022 Virtual Symposium

Related Posts