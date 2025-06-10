Komatsu acquires Core Machinery to expand its dealership network

Komatsu has transitioned ownership of six independent Core Machinery dealerships to Komatsu-owned dealers in the Southwestern United States. The company said this move was “in alignment with Komatsu’s mining strategy of delivering high customer satisfaction and supporting business growth through successful partnerships.”

Three former Core Machinery locations in California (Bakersfield, Mojave and Perris), as well as three in Arizona (Prescott, Phoenix and Tucson), are now Komatsu-owned dealers providing Komatsu mining equipment, parts and services.

John Ward, senior vice president for mining and company stores at Komatsu, stated: “We are pleased to welcome the talented Core Machinery team to Komatsu. Together, our unified team will work to expand Komatsu’s product offerings and improve customer access across the newly integrated territories. We look forward to this collaboration and delivering enhanced value to our customers’ operations.”

Komatsu finalized the sale on June 9, 2025, expanding its dealer territory to include Arizona and Southern California. Komatsu’s mining facility in Mesa, Arizona, has long supported strategic mining customers, and this acquisition strengthens the company’s ability to serve additional businesses in the Southwestern United States.

Komatsu continues to serve its valued customers, many of whom have been integral to the mining industry for years, while significantly growing its business in this region.

