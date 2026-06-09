Komatsu building new Arizona hub to cut delivery times

Komatsu's new Mesa parts distrubution facility. Credit: Komatsu

Komatsu has announced plans to open a new parts distribution facility in Mesa, Arizona. The new location is aimed at strengthening availability and improving delivery times across the western U.S.

The company said the 25,000-m2 hub will enable next-morning delivery to many regional dealers through reducing freight distances and transportation requirements.

“With expanded distribution capabilities and greater inventory availability positioned closer to our customers, we can respond faster, improve equipment uptime and deliver a better overall support experience,” said Danny Murtagh, the vice-president of parts and infrastructure at Komatsu.

Komatsu added the growth highlights its ongoing investment into the U.S.

The centre is currently under development. Operations are expected to begin in late-2026.