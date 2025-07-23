Komatsu commissions first diesel trolley power agnostic truck

Komatsu, working in collaboration with Boliden, has commissioned and begun field trials for the first diesel trolley truck in its innovative Power Agnostic (PA) series. The Komatsu Power Agnostic 930E truck started operating at Boliden’s Aitik mine in Gallivare, Sweden, representing a major milestone in advancing the decarbonization of surface mining operations.

At MINExpo 2024 in Las Vegas, Komatsu unveiled the Power Agnostic 930E haul truck, which attracted significant attention for its modular and forward-thinking design. Komatsu designated the truck displayed at the event for Boliden’s Aitik copper mine, making it the first to undergo testing at an active mine site. Now, this next-generation haul truck is actively participating in a 12-month field trial at one of Europe’s largest and most productive open-pit copper mines.

Komatsu built the Power Agnostic 930E on its new modular platform, offering customers flexibility and future-proofing their investments. The PA platform allows customers to start with diesel power and later transition to alternative energy sources, such as battery-electric or hydrogen fuel cell technology, according to their operational needs, technological readiness, and decarbonization goals. By integrating diesel trolley assist functionality, Komatsu enhances the truck’s performance, reduces fuel consumption and emissions, and paves the way for a future electrified mine.

Jonas Ranggard, senior project manager for Boliden, said: “Integrating the Power Agnostic 930E into our fleet reflects Boliden’s ambition to be at the forefront of sustainable mining. Partnering with Komatsu on this pilot helps us explore innovative solutions that align with our climate goals while continuing to deliver productivity and performance. We see great potential in this technology and look forward to where it can lead us next.”

As a founding member of Komatsu’s Greenhouse Gas Alliance, Boliden is reinforcing its commitment to a more sustainable future. The upcoming trial will enable Komatsu and Boliden to gather detailed operational insights and learnings to advance haulage decarbonization efforts further.

Jeroen De Roeck, senior mining manager for Komatsu Europe, stated: “This is more than just a technical achievement, it’s a meaningful step forward in our joint commitment towards zero-emission mining. By commissioning the first diesel trolley truck in our Power Agnostic series at Boliden’s Aitik Mine, we are turning vision into reality. Our partnership with Boliden is a shining example of how collaboration can drive sustainable innovation in mining.”

The learnings from this field trial will play a critical role in guiding future advancements in Komatsu’s power-agnostic lineup. This will support both companies’ shared ambition to decarbonize mining operations and drive progress toward a lower-emission future.

Learn more at www.Komatsu.com.