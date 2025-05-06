Komatsu Germany and SMS Equipment unveil first PC9000 in Canada

Komatsu Germany Mining Division (KGM) and SMS Equipment unveiled the first Komatsu PC9000 hydraulic mining excavator during an official handover ceremony at Suncor’s Fort Hills mine in Canada. The machine is currently the largest hydraulic shovel for surface mining coming to the market, and the largest hydraulic shovel in Komatsu’s lineup.

The 900-tonne-class PC9000 features a larger bucket, longer reach and higher digging forces compared to previous models in the manufacturer’s PC- series. Designed as a five-pass match for Komatsu’s 980E ultra-large haul truck, it enables double-sided loading for autonomous haulage systems (AHS), significantly improving cycle-times and lowering the overall cost-per-tonne of material moved.

Ansgar Thole, president and managing director of Komatsu Germany GmbH, said: “The PC9000 is set to transform the future of mining. This new class of hydraulic mining excavator raises the bar for productivity, efficiency, and performance, while enhancing operator comfort and safety.”

The handover event celebrated the industry-leading collaboration that led to the PC9000’s development. The new model was designed based on feedback from Komatsu’s international customer base and refined in partnership with Canadian distributor SMS Equipment and Canada's leading integrated energy company, Suncor.

Thole added: “In addition to the engineering excellence behind this machine, the PC9000 is a shining example of what true collaboration can achieve. It stands as the embodiment of an extraordinary partnership between KGM, SMS Equipment and Suncor—three forces united by trust, expertise, and a shared vision for operational excellence.”

Dennis Chmielewski, executive vice president of mining at SMS Equipment, stated: “At SMS Equipment, we say we’re ‘Partners in Your Possibilities,’” a sentiment brought to life through this collaboration. In our role as equipment dealer, we’ve had the unique ability to bring together Komatsu and Suncor to create an incredible machine that has the potential to optimize our customers’ operations.”

Komatsu, SMS Equipment and Suncor have worked together for decades to advance mining operations, introducing innovations to Canada like the country’s first autonomous haulage system, the 980E haul truck, the first PC7000 front shovel and now, the PC9000.

Suncor is set to receive its second PC9000 in July with additional machines expected to arrive in 2026. For more information, visit www.PC9000.com.