Komatsu reestablishes branch for remote California customers

Komatsu's TimberPro TL745D feller brancher and PC230F excavator. Credit: Komatsu

Komatsu (OTC: KMTUY) has reopened its branch in Redding, California to expand its construction and forestry operations in the region.

In a news release, the Japanese manufacturer said customers will be able to purchase and rent equipment, order parts and receive product support from Komatsu personnel at the branch. The company added that the site’s location is convenient for remote logging operations in northern California, helping reduce travel distances and response times.

“Forestry operations depend on reliable equipment and responsive support because every hour of downtime can affect production,” said Todd Gaspers, the vice-president of operations for Komatsu West. “Reestablishing our presence in Redding brings our team closer to the people who rely on our equipment and services.”

The branch was previously run by Gee Heavy Machinery, Komatsu’s construction distributor in northern California. Gee abruptly closed in 2025 and laid off 57 workers at its Sacramento headquarters, and across its Fremont, Fresno and Redding locations. Komatsu took over ownership at these locations.

Komatsu will host an open house at the facility Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PDT.