Komatsu to introduce Intellimine Synergy platform

Designed to collect, integrate and process data in real-time, Komatsu’s new open technology platform Intellimine Synergy (part of the Modular Mining technology portfolio) will debut at MINExpo next month in Las Vegas.

On track to be an industry first, Intellimine Synergy is aligned around common goals of being more agile and collaborative, increasing efficiencies and leveraging the full capacity of Komatsu’s mining experience. This new platform offers customers a single source of actionable insights that brings together data from all relevant Komatsu, Modular Mining and third party machines, mining processes, systems, and technology applications.

The Intellimine Synergy platform was developed by Komatsu’s new Mining Technology Solutions team, which is comprised of experts from across our businesses who focus on rapid technology advancement. This new business unit includes the Modular Mining brand – a Komatsu technology brand focused on real-time digital offerings, compatible with all makes of equipment.

The goal is to provide a solution that can cut through the noise and provide a single source of information that can assist, automate and help optimize the important decisions our mining customers make every day.

To find out more about how the Komatsu Mining Technology Solutions team is leveraging next-generation optimization algorithms and open-technology solutions, join them in person at MINExpo Sept. 13-15 at the Modular Mining booth, #7671, and the Komatsu booth, #7027. Further details will be available during the show both in-person and online.

More information is available at www.Komatsu.com.