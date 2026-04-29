KPMG study reveals Glencore’s $14.3B economic impact across Canada

Mining giant Glencore Canada has demonstrated its massive economic footprint across the country, according to a comprehensive new study that reveals the company generates $14.3 billion in total GDP when accounting for its complete economic cycle. The company maintains nine mines and five metal processing facilities across Canada.

"Our report findings confirm what many of our employees and business partners already know," Sheila Risbud, senior vice president of corporate affairs at Glencore Canada, said. "Glencore Canada serves as an important contributor to Canada's economy, creating high-quality jobs and supporting an integrated supply chain from coast to coast."

The socio-economic analysis, conducted by KPMG using 2024 data, shows Glencore directly pumps $8.1 billion into Canada's GDP while supporting approximately 11,000 jobs nationwide. Workers at the company earn wages that average 90 percent higher than the national standard, with the firm contributing $1.7 billion in direct labor income annually.

Government coffers benefit substantially from Glencore's operations, receiving $1.4 billion in direct revenues across federal, provincial, and municipal levels. The company also channels $8.8 billion through Canadian suppliers, creating extensive ripple effects throughout the economy.

When economists factor in indirect supply chain impacts and induced consumer spending, Glencore's influence expands dramatically. The complete economic picture shows the mining company supports over 34,000 jobs while contributing $6.3 billion in total labor income and generating $3.7 billion in government revenues nationwide.

The study demonstrates Glencore directly employs one in every 20 workers within Canada's mining sector and accounts for 16 percent of the country's mining GDP. These figures underscore the company's central role in an industry critical to national economic stability.

Regional breakdown of numbers

British Columbia receives the largest economic boost from Glencore operations, primarily through Elk Valley Resources' steelmaking coal activities. The province benefits from $5.3 billion in direct GDP contribution, approximately 3,500 jobs, and $3.3 billion in annual supplier spending.

Quebec hosts Glencore's largest concentration of base metals operations, generating $1.2 billion in provincial GDP while supporting roughly 3,400 jobs. The province sees $538 million in labor income and receives $140 million in government revenues from company activities.

Ontario benefits from Glencore's nickel and zinc operations plus the company's national headquarters, contributing $712 million to provincial GDP and supporting about 2,100 jobs. The province receives $363 million in labor income and captures nearly $1 billion in annual supplier spending.

For more information on the socio-economic study, visit www.glencore.ca/en/who-we-are/our-contribution or find the full report here.

More information on the company is posted at www.Glencore.ca