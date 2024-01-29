Kuya Silver cuts 12,200 g/t silver, 0.17% cobalt at Silver Kings project near Cobalt, Ont.

Kuya Silver (CSE: KUYA; OTCQB: KUYAF) is drilling exceptional silver and cobalt grades at its Silver Kings project in the Cobalt camp in northern Ontario. A step-out hole in the Angus vein at the Campbell-Crawford target returned 12,200 g/t silver and 0.17% cobalt over 0.4 metres or 12,264 g/t silver equivalent.

That intersection, in hole 23-SK-31, was part of a 3.2-metre zone that assayed 1,799 g/t silver and 0.03% cobalt (1,810 g/t silver equivalent). Kuya has now reported four intersections of >2,000 g/t silver plus cobalt at the Angus and Tom veins.

The company also made a new blind hole discovery at the Airgiod target, 250 metres northwest of the original Angus vein intersection. Hole 23-SK-30 intersected 249 g/t silver and 1.64% cobalt over 0.4 metre (863 g/t silver equivalent) within a longer intersection over 1.9 metre that graded 132 g/t silver and 0.35% cobalt (263 g/t silver equivalent). Kuya says this is the first hole in the Airgiod target that tested the lower Nipissing diabase contact, and target has a setting identical to the Angus vein at the Campbell-Crawford target area.

"The blind discovery of a second highly mineralized vein zone below the Nipissing diabase north of Kerr Lake establishes a new exploration model for the Cobalt camp which can be repeated to generate multiple targets over Kuya Silver's expansive and district-scale land package.” Said VP exploration David Lewis. "Adding recent discoveries at Airgiod and Campbell-Campbell to some of the better historical prospects on our properties, we now see four or five distinct, high priority, silver-cobalt targets that demonstrate the potential for a hub-and-spoke business case."

The Silver Kings project covers 16,000 ha, including several historic silver mines – Crown Reserve, Kerr Lake, Lawson, Drummond, Conisil, Hargrave, Silver Leaf, and Bailey. Between 1905 and 1970, these mines produced over 50 million oz. of silver and 900,000 lb. of cobalt.

Kuya raised $450,240 through a flow-through share offering last December. Learn more on www.KuyaSilver.com.