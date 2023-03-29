Kuya Silver to acquire properties from Canadian Silver Hunter in Cobalt area

Kuya Silver (CSE: KUYA; OTCQB: KUYAF) and Canadian Silver Hunter (CHS) (TSXV: AGH.H) have entered into an agreement for the acquisition of a package of properties totalling 1,746 hectares in Silver Centre area, part of the greater Cobalt, Ont. mining district from CSH.

Kuya Silver will issue over 1.6 million common shares of the company calculated at $450,000 at a price of $0.27 per share based on CSH.

Further consolidation of the Cobalt and Silver Centre mining camps under Kuya Silver, including Keeley and Frontier mines that produced almost 20 million oz. of silver and 3.3 million lb. of cobalt on the properties.

Drilling results from 2012 to 2018 by previous operators included:

● 243 g/t silver, 0.19% cobalt over 3.02 metres (including 1,473 g/t silver, 0.68% cobalt over 0.34 metres) in hole KF-KD-0005 (2017)

● 120 g/t silver, 0.02% cobalt over 4.4 metres including 1,435 g/t silver, 0.10% cobalt over 0.3 metres in hole CSH12-03 (2012)

● 814 g/t silver over 1.34 metres in hole FCC-18-0045 (2018)

"This acquisition is highly strategic to the overall Silver Kings project and will be a great addition to our already substantial land package in the district. The Silver Centre area was an important silver-cobalt production centre in the past, and there is a significant amount of historical mining and exploration data to evaluate. There are favourable targets here with the potential for new discoveries," said David Stein, Kuya Silver's president and CEO.

To learn more about Kuya visit www.KuyaSilver.com. To learn more about CSH visit www.CanadianSilverHunter.com.