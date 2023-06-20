Lake Shore Gold team tops Ontario mine rescue competition

From June 13 to 16, Ontario Mine Rescue hosted the provincial competition at the Canadian Gypsum’s Hagersville mine. The winners were announced at an awards ceremony in Hamilton, Ont., on the final evening.

“We’re very proud to announce that Lake Shore Gold, Timmins West-Bell Creek Mines came out on top,” says Ted Hanley, VP Ontario Mine Rescue. “This invitation-only event marks the final stage of an intensive two month-long training and evaluation period for mine rescue teams in Ontario,” “And the provincial competition brings together teams representing eight mining districts to a single host mine and challenges them to resolve an advanced mock mine emergency.”

Over the week, the eight district champion teams from across Ontario were evaluated on essential mine rescue work. This includes technical knowledge tested through written exams, as well as a variety of technical skills. Teams were tested on high-angle rope rescue, emergency management, advanced mine rescue breathing apparatus, and firefighting, as well as first aid response. The underground mock emergency scenario involved demanding physical work and decision-making ability under stress.

Unlike the district competitions which are held in spectator-friendly hockey arenas with a maze of simulated mine workings constructed on the arena floor, the provincial competition sends teams into an actual operating underground mine. Technical expert judges hidden throughout the mine evaluate teams against a pre-determined list of criteria based on the policies and procedures of the provincial mine rescue guidelines.

The scenario this year included the rescue of a civilian that had fallen into a mine shaft opening from surface, the assessment of unstable and collapsed mine workings using unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), the extinguishment of an underground vehicle fire, and the extrication and evacuation of a mine worker that had become trapped in a mine collapse.

The winners of this year’s event, with the provincial champions taking home the coveted gold hard hats, were as follows:

Provincial champion - 1st Overall - Lake Shore Gold Timmins West & Bell Creek mines - Captain Adam Weagle; #2 - Shane Sullivan; #3 – Brandon Duhan; #4 - Blade Cashmore ; #5 vice-captain) Natalie Lafontaine; #6 - Serge Roy; briefing officer - Terry Roy; and coach - Jim Davis; and mine rescue officers - Jason Leger, Mat Johnson, and Danny Taillefer.

2nd overall - Newmont, Musselwhite mine

Individual technician competition results: 1st – Jean-Yves Doiron, Vale Sudbury East mines, Sudbury District; 2nd – Michael Bennett, Glencore Kidd mine, Timmins District; and 3rd – Kyle Oullette, Alamos Gold, Island Gold mine, Algoma District.

Team firefighting award - Vale Sudbury East mines.

Team first aid award - Glencore Sudbury INO Fraser and Nickel Rim South mines.

Team special equipment award (Rope Rescue) - Vale Sudbury East mines.

Team theory exam award - Glencore Sudbury INO Fraser and Nickel Rim South mines.

Briefing officer award - Ryan Lepage, Newmont, Musselwhite mine.

Individual competitors scoring perfect on written exam: Alexa Dumaine (Newmont, Musselwhite mine); Brad Kemp (Impala Canada, Lac des Isles mine); Adam Weagle and Natalie Lafontaine (Lake Shore Gold, Timmins West-Bell Creek; mines); Hubert Gour (Agnico Eagle, Macassa mine); and Julien Lalande and Jesse Legault (Glencore, Sudbury INO Fraser-Nickel Rim South mines).

Provincial competitions have been held since 1950 as a standardized evaluation to ensure all mines in the province follow the same strict mine rescue procedures. Competitions test each team’s emergency response capabilities and showcase the tremendous commitment mine rescue teams make for their mines and mining communities.

A part of Workplace Safety North (WSN), OMR has trained and equipped thousands of volunteers who have fought fires, rescued injured personnel, and responded professionally to a wide array of incidents in the province's mines over the past ninety-four years.

For more information, visit www.WorkplaceSafetyNorth.ca/minerescue.