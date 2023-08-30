Latitude Uranium identifies potential new zones at Angilak

Latitude Uranium (CSE: LUR, OTCQB: LURAF, FRA: EI1) reports completing phase 1 of its 2023 drill program at its Nunavut Angilak project. The program consisted of 15 holes totaling 4,750 metres and focused on the Main zone of the Lac 50 trend.

According to the company, drilling identified new potential just south of the Mainzone and continuity on the west and east sides of the Main zone.

Highlights include three holes on the west side of the main zone all showing anomalous radioactivity up to 21,000 counts per second (cps), and continuity on the east side of the main zone with readings in the best hole showing more than 65,535 cps.

Holes 4, 6 and 8 (23-LC-004, 23-LC-006, 23-LC-008) returned anomalous radioactivity up to 11,000 cps, suggesting the possibility of previously unidentified near surface mineralization.

Holes 11, 12 and 14 (23-LC-011, 23-LC-012, 23-LC-014) were focused on extending mineralization downdip of existing southwesterly plunging mineralized lenses. All three holes had anomalous radioactivity, suggesting potential downdip extensions (to 300 metres) from historical shallower intercepts.

A total of eight holes were drilled on the east side of the main zone to test continuity and extension of known mineralization. Hole 5 (23-LC-005) was the best hole, which returned mineralization of up to 65,535 cps.

Assay results are pending. The company reports slowed turnaround times because of the impact of ongoing wildfires in the Yellowknife area on normal logistics routes.

Phase 2 is expected to include up to an additional 700 metres for a total of 5,500 metres for the entire 2023 season.

For more information, visit www.LatitudeUranium.com.