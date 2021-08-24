Latium launches Ingenious E-Sense IoT monitor for high voltage cables

Industrial IoT solutions provider Latium Technologies has launched its Ingenious line of IoT technologies, first introducing the ground-breaking E-Sense device.

The Ingenious E-Sense is a non-invasive IoT sensor that provides mining companies with a better way to monitor networks of high voltage cables for damage or faults. To date, this challenge has been a completely manual process.

E-Sense allows maintenance teams to immediately identify and replace damaged cables, reducing costly downtime and eliminating manual processes.

"The idea for the E-Sense came from being told, 'It can't be done'," said Latium co-founder and president Tony Pecorilli. "Our mission has always been to push the boundaries on what people think is impossible."

The Ingenious E-Sense integrates directly into Latium Technologies' industry-leading Job Site Insights suite of applications.

Learn more at https://cemex.latiumtech.com/p/1 and visit www.LatiumTech.com.