NiCan assays 1.55% nickel equivalent over 45.5 metres at the Wine project in Manitoba

NiCan (TSXV: NICN) has received the first set of assays from its third phase of drilling at the Wine nickel property near Snow Lake, Man. Diamond drill hole Wine 24-1A tested the down-plunge of the Main zone and intersected 45.5 metres averaging 1.20% copper and 1.32% nickel (1.55% nickel equivalent).

The same hole also intersected a new near-surface zone that assayed 1.40% copper and 1.63% nickel (1.89% nickel equivalent) over 3.7 metres.

Diamond drill hole Wine 24-2 intersected 28.05 meters averaging 1.25% copper and 0.59% nickel (0.94% nickel equivalent), the deepest and most southerly intersection at the Wine occurrence to date.

"I am very proud of our team as they were able to rapidly remobilize to the Wine project and complete this additional drilling program in a very condensed timeframe,” said president and CEO Brad Humphrey.

“Additional work is required to determine the extent of the new Northern zone and to test if the Main and Upper zones mineralization extends further to the south.”

NiCan recently completed a deep-penetrating TDEM survey that may expand the Wine mineralization and identify additional targets within the surrounding gabbro.

NiCAN believes that the nickel mineralization hosted by the Wine gabbro may be similar to the nickel-copper deposits in the Lynn Lake area, which is to the north of the Wine property. At Lynn Lake, approximately 22.2 million tonnes averaging 1.0% nickel and 0.5% copper were historically mined at the Farley mine. The Farley mine consisted of multiple lenses of mineralization contained within a 4.2 km2 gabbro body.

Find additional information about the Wine and Pipy projects in the corporate presentation on www.NiCanLtd.com.