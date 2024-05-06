Reid yields more high grades – 0.56% nickel over 7.5 metres – for Canada Nickel

By Marilyn Scales May 6, 2024 At 1:41 pm
Early stage drilling at the Crawford nickel project. Credit: Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company (TSXV: CNC; OTCQX: CNIKF) continues to receive high-grade assays from four recent holes drilled at the Reid nickel project. All holes cut core lengths of at least 676 metres with average grades of 0.25% to 0.27%.

The best new interval to date at Reid was 687 metres grading 0.27% nickel, including 36 metres at 0.41% and 7.5 metres at 0.56% in hole REI24-18.

These are the highlights from the other three holes:

  • REI24-19: 677 metres at 0.25% nickel, including 378 metres at 0.28% nickel.
  • REI25-4-20: 676 metres at 0.25% nickel, including 113 metres at 0.35% nickel.
  • REI24-21: 726 metres at 0.24% nickel, including 417 metres at 0.27%, including 44.5 metres at 0.32%, and 129 metres at 0.29% nickel.

"We are encouraged by these four additional drill results with long drill intervals and three of the four holes reporting higher grade intervals," said Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel. "These results continue to highlight the very large-scale potential of this property. With six drill rigs now operating, we expect a steady flow of drill results from across the company's exploration portfolio."

The Reid property is located 16 km southwest of Canada Nickel’s wholly owned Crawford nickel project, which is under construction. A positive feasibility study for Crawford was published late last year. It includes an innovative carbon capture process that will serve both the mine and mill and third-parties. First production is planned by year-end 2027 at an average annual rate of 45,000 tonnes of nickel.

More information and the technical report are posted on www.CanadaNickel.com.

