Li-FT cuts 23 metres at 1.40% lithium oxide at Fi Main in NWT

By Marilyn Scales January 23, 2024 At 1:49 pm
Lithium-bearing drill core from the Yellowknife lithium project. Credit: Li-FT Power

Li-FT Power (TSXV: LIFT; OTCQX: LIFFF) reported assays from eight holes at the Fi Main, Gib West, Nite, and Ki pegmatites at its Yellowknife lithium project, just outside the city of Yellowknife, NWT. Significant intervals of spodumene mineralization were encountered as highlighted below.

  • YLP-0148 at Fi Main: 23 metres at 1.40% lithium oxide (Li2O)
  • YLP-0182 at Nite: 11 metres at 1.38% Li2O.
  • YLP-0145 at Nite: 10 metres at 1.28% Li2O, and 3 metres at 1.26% Li2O.
  • YLP-0149 at Nite: 5 metres at 1.04% Li2O, and 1 metre at 1.04% Li2O, and 10 metre at 0.78% Li2O, including 5 metres at 1.15% Li2O.

Li-FT drilled 34,238 metres at its Yellowknife project last year. All eight holes reported were drilled broadly perpendicular to the dyke orientation so that the true thickness will range between 65% to 100% of the drilled widths.

The company regularly cut lithium oxide grades of over 1% last year, as CMJ reported.

More information is posted on www.Li-FT.com.

