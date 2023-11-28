Li-FT intersects 21 metres at 1.12% lithium oxide at Ki, 17 metres at 1.28% at Shorty

Li-FT Power (TSXV: LIFT; OTCQX: LIFFF) reported assays from five new drill holes completed at the Ki, Shorty, Big East and Fi-SW pegmatites at its Yellowknife lithium project, located outside Yellowknife, NWT. Drilling intersected “significant” intervals of spodumene mineralization, said the company.

At the Ki target, hole YLP-0087 returned 21 metres grading 1.12% lithium oxide (Li 2 O), including 11 metres at 1.70% Li 2 O. The Ki dyke extends for at least 1,000 metres on surface and 100 metres down-dip. It is about 20 metres thick.

At the Shorty target, hole YLP-0091 returned 17 metres at 1.28% Li 2 O and 16 metres at 1.01% Li 2 O. The Shorty pegmatite is one of several dykes occurring within a broader north-northeast striking corridor. Shorty is a braided zone of dykes that extends at least 700 metres on surface and 200 metres down-dip. The mineralization may comprise a single dyke up to 25 metres wide or two to four dykes between one and 20 metres wide.

Two holes were drilled at the Big East target. Hole YLP-0085 returned 13 metres at 1.34% Li 2 O, and 8 metres at 0.86% Li 2 O, and 4 metres at 1.47% Li 2 O, and 3 metres at 1.09% Li 2 O. Hole YLP-0084 returned 10 metres at 1.58% Li 2 O, and 4 metres at 1.44% Li 2 O, and 6 metres at 1.19% Li 2 O. The Big East pegmatite swarm comprises a corridor 35 to 90 metres wide of parallel-trending dykes that extends for at least 1,300 metres along surface and 200 metres down-dip.

Hole YLP-0090 drilled at the Fi-SW target returned no significant results.

Li-FT CEO Francis MacDonald summed up these results by saying, “Drill intersects from this week’s results at Ki are the widest to date with excellent grades. The northern portion of Shorty, where two arms of the pegmatite have been structurally juxtaposed, has benefits from an open pit mining perspective. BIG East continues to deliver excellent widths in grades across the pegmatite dyke system. We continue to be pleased with the consistency of excellent drill intersects produced across the YLP portfolio.”

Learn more about the Yellowknife lithium project on www.Li-FT.com.