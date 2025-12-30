London Symposium JV Video: Canada Nickel eyes end-2026 build start at Crawford

Ottawa’s decision to move Canada Nickel’s (TSXV: CNC) Crawford nickel sulphide project into the federal Major Projects Office has strengthened the developer’s push to start construction by the end of next year.

An engineering update released this year at the flagship asset, about 700 km north of Toronto near Timmins, Ont., lifted Crawford’s after-tax net present value (at an 8% discount rate) by more than $300 million to $2.8 billion (US$2 billion) and bumped its after-tax internal rate of return to 17.6%. Canada Nickel has pegged initial capital at about $2 billion and is targeting first production by the end of 2028.

“The one great thing with the Major Projects Office that people should take away from projects that get referred there – this government is very serious about getting projects built,” CEO Mark Selby told The Northern Miner's podcast host Adrian Pocobelli in London..

Selby is pitching Crawford as the first mine in a broader Timmins nickel district buildout that Canada Nickel says could ultimately host many projects.

The preceding Joint Venture Article is PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by Canada Nickel and produced in cooperation with The Northern Miner.