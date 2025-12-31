London Symposium JV Video: Dundee Sustainable Technologies touts efficiency

Dundee Sustainable Technologies (CSE: DST) has leading innovations in mining processing after more than a decade of testing and data collection, President […]
By Northern Miner Staff December 30, 2025 At 7:25 pm
Dundee Sustainable Tech Pres & CEO Mai
CEO Jean-Philippe Mai says Dundee’s innovations are backed by data and testing. Credit: TNM

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Dundee Sustainable Technologies (CSE: DST) has leading innovations in mining processing after more than a decade of testing and data collection, President and CEO Jean-Philippe Mai says in a new video.

The Quebec-based company’s GlassLock process safely removes and stabilizes arsenic, while its CLEVR technology improves metal recovery, Mai said this month at The Northern Miner’s International Metals Symposium in London.

“We've definitely been focused on developing new processes because the processing landscape has not evolved a whole lot over almost 50 years,” Mai said in conversation with Northern Miner podcast host Adrian Pocobelli. “We've really looked at how can we apply novel chemistry to increase efficiency.”

Watch the full conversation below.

This Joint Venture video is PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by Dundee Sustainable Technologies and produced in cooperation with The Northern Miner.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Apr 20 2026 - Apr 22 2026
Physical Separation ’26
Apr 20 2026 - Apr 22 2026
2nd International Connect & Expo on Materials Science and Engineering
Apr 23 2026 - Apr 24 2026
Mineral Processing Circuits ’26

Related Posts