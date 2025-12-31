London Symposium JV Video: Dundee Sustainable Technologies touts efficiency

Dundee Sustainable Technologies (CSE: DST) has leading innovations in mining processing after more than a decade of testing and data collection, President and CEO Jean-Philippe Mai says in a new video.

The Quebec-based company’s GlassLock process safely removes and stabilizes arsenic, while its CLEVR technology improves metal recovery, Mai said this month at The Northern Miner’s International Metals Symposium in London.

“We've definitely been focused on developing new processes because the processing landscape has not evolved a whole lot over almost 50 years,” Mai said in conversation with Northern Miner podcast host Adrian Pocobelli. “We've really looked at how can we apply novel chemistry to increase efficiency.”

Watch the full conversation below.

This Joint Venture video is PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by Dundee Sustainable Technologies and produced in cooperation with The Northern Miner.