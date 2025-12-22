London Symposium JV Video: Forte Minerals draws major backers in Peru

Forte Minerals (CSE: CUAU; US-OTC: FOMNF) has drawn two strategic investors at 9.9% each and holds $14.7 million (US$12.6 million) in cash to advance a portfolio in Peru.

Its Alto Ruri project, a gold system near Barrick Mining’s (NYSE: B; TSX: ABX) Pierina mine, hosts long near-surface historical intercepts, including 131 metres grading 2.55 grams gold per tonne from surface, with 54 metres at 5.39 grams. The Miocene high-sulfidation system shares features with Pierina – about 15 km north – and saw limited systematic work before Forte consolidated access. Alto Ruri is about 420 km north of Lima.

“We build pipeline projects for the majors and mid-tiers,” CEO Patrick Elliott told The Northern Miner’s podcast host Adrian Pocobelli during the recent International Metals Symposium in London. “We’re explorers who aim to test targets properly and then sell.”

Beyond Alto Ruri, Forte controls four projects totalling 190 sq. km, including the Esperanza porphyry copper-molybdenum target and the Pucarini gold project. Both hold environmental permits for drilling and have supportive communities, the company says.

The preceding Joint Venture Article is PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by Forte Minerals and produced in cooperation with The Northern Miner.