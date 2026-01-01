London Symposium JV Video: Generation Mining sees 2028 Marathon copper start

Generation Mining (TSX: GENM, US-OTC: GENMF) is expecting bank financing in the new year to help it start construction on its fully permitted $990-million capex Marathon copper-palladium project in Ontario, Chairman Kerry Knoll says in a new video.

The company could start felling trees in March on the project 300 km east of Thunder Bay, Knoll said this month at The Northern Miner’s International Metals Symposium in London. A 20-month build due to start this summer could see production in 2028.

“I always prefer a multi-commodity mine,” Knoll, whose background is in building not exploring, said in conversation with Northern Miner podcast host Adrian Pocobelli. “If one commodity is up in price and another one's down, you're always going to be making some money.”

Watch the full chat below.

This Joint Venture video is PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by Generation Mining and produced in cooperation with The Northern Miner.