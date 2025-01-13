London Symposium JV Video: Geopolitical tensions elevate mining’s strategic role, EY expert says

The growing importance of critical minerals amid rising geopolitical tensions is spotlighting mining’s role in global politics, a London conference heard. Theo […]
By Northern Miner Staff January 13, 2025 At 3:58 pm
Theo Yameogo, professional services firm EY’s metals and mining leader for North America. Credit: Martina Lang

The growing importance of critical minerals amid rising geopolitical tensions is spotlighting mining's role in global politics, a London conference heard.

Theo Yameogo, professional services firm EY’s metals and mining leader for North America, noted last month how mineral security has become a key focus for nations facing increasing trade disputes amid the energy transition.

“Every country now understands the value of minerals,” Yameogo said at The Northern Miner’s International Metals Symposium, held Dec. 1-2.

“Every country is trying their best to control or secure minerals that are important to the energy transition," Yameogo said.

Yameogo also highlighted the decentralized nature of innovation in mining. The sector increasingly relies on partnerships and external expertise to drive advancements like artificial intelligence and electrification, he said.

Watch the full chat below with The Northern Miner’s interim editor-in-chief, Colin McClelland.

https://vimeo.com/1045430738

