Metso unveils sixth model for the Nordberg HPe crusher series

Finland-based Metso announces another expansion of its Nordberg HPe crusher series, offering a comprehensive, scalable and energy-efficient solution for high-performance crushing in aggregates and mining applications.



First introduced in 2023, industry observers have noted that the HPe series has quickly established itself as an industry leader. Now, just two years later, the company’s lineup has grown to six models. These models now cover a wide range of size categories and process stages. They accommodate secondary to tertiary and quaternary crushing.



Industrial customers know Metso’s Nordberg HP cone crusher technology for its reliability and performance. The market response to the new HPe models highlights a clear industry shift toward higher efficiency, safety and sustainability in crushing operations.



Ilkka Somero, product manager of HP cones at Metso’s aggregates business area, said: "With the latest addition of the Nordberg HPe crusher series™, we are able to offer customers the ideal balance of power and efficiency for their specific crushing needs. The HP450e, as a mid-range unit, is designed for customers who require reliable, high capacity crushing without excessive energy consumption. With this unit, we have further improved its application flexibility so that customers get the maximum production and yield of wanted end products,”

The latest size class of the series, the new Nordberg HP450e offers enhanced performance, higher uptime, wider application coverage, faster and safer serviceability, and a series of other improvements, making it the perfect choice for diverse rock processing operations.



Metso offers upgrade options for customers with earlier generation HP crushers. Many of the new HPe features can be applied to existing units through upgrades, including no-backing liners that reduce maintenance downtime, a redesigned split nut for improved safety and easier maintenance, and a crusher head spin brake that extends liner life. Additionally, most spare and wear parts from the HPe series are compatible with HP crushers, providing cost-effective and operational benefits for mixed fleets.



Customers can now optimize their operations and achieve their production targets. They can configure Metso’s HPe crushers for various applications, from wheel-mounted Nordwheeler setups to modular Nordplant installations and track-mounted Lokotrack units.



More information is posted on www.Metso.com.