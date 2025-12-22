London Symposium JV Video: Impact Minerals eyes copper find, alumina ramp after BHP grant

Impact Minerals (ASX: IPT) is using BHP’s (ASX, LSE, NYSE: BHP) Xplor grant to accelerate a deep copper hunt at Broken Hill while it advances its Lake Hope high-purity alumina project in Western Australia, managing director Mike Jones said.

The company’s ground surrounds the historical Broken Hill mine and Jones said early this month new geophysics and mapping support a model for copper at depth outside the main lode. Impact has consolidated the district into the largest land position and aims to drill priority targets in the first quarter next year.

“We believe we might be creeping toward the second major discovery in 143 years at Broken Hill,” Jones told The Northern Miner’s Editor-in-Chief, Colin McClelland during the International Metals Symposium, adding that the BHP program let Impact test ideas other majors passed over.

The company owns 80% of a shallow clay-hosted resource, has a 25-tonne-per-year pilot plant nearly ready to switch on, seek initial offtakes in next year and scale in 2027.

