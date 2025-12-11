London Symposium JV Video: Minister Pirie touts Ontario’s gold, lithium momentum

Northern Ontario is set to capitalize on a mining upcycle led by strong gold prices and the build-out of critical minerals, the province’s Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth George Pirie said.

Renewed momentum at gold operations and new lithium refining proposals are signs the province can anchor long-term growth across the north, the minister said on Dec. 1 during The Northern Miner’s International Metals Symposium in London.

“We’ve got what the world needs – an educated workforce, our colleges and universities – and we keep finding new deposits,” Pirie said. “We’ve corrected past mistakes; our discharged water is cleaner than the intake water, and we have the standards and the will to execute.”

Pirie cited Agnico Eagle Mines’ (TSX, NYSE: AEM) Detour Lake mine – Canada’s largest gold producer – where the mill achieved about 77,000 tonnes per day in late 2024. He also highlighted Frontier Lithium’s (TSXV: FL; US-OTC: LITOF) proposed conversion plant in Thunder Bay and a cluster of lithium projects across northwestern Ontario that aim to supply battery materials closer to home.

Watch below the full interview with The Northern Miner’s Editor-in-Chief Colin McClelland:

