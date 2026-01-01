London Symposium JV Video: New Brunswick steps up to green transition with mining plan

New Brunswick is preparing to launch its comprehensive mineral strategy that is to help spur investment in the Maritime province’s mining sector, while also integrating the feedback of First Nations into the plan. The strategy is to be formally unveiled at PDAC in March.

The province is buoyed by tailwinds after the federal government’s recent inclusion of Northcliff Resources’ (TSX: NCF; US-OTC: NCFFF) Sisson tungsten project in New Brunswick on its shortlist of nation-building projects, underscoring the province’s role in Canada's critical minerals push. Fredericton is working closely with the company to streamline permitting, Neil Jacobson, assistant deputy minister in the Lands and Mines Division at New Brunswick’s Department of Natural Resources, told The Northern Miner’s editor-in-chief Colin McClelland in London.

“Project to project with another jurisdiction, our value proposition, our deep sea port, our 40,000 kilometres of woods roads alone in the province – we are a jurisdiction that really goes to the top level,” Jacobson said.

The ultimate aim of its mineral strategy and Mining Act reforms is to ensure the province is environmentally sound and investment-ready for the green energy transition.

The preceding Joint Venture Article is PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by the New Brunswick Government and produced in cooperation with The Northern Miner.