London Symposium JV Video: Ontario targets 2-year approvals

Ontario is to halve mine-permitting timelines to about two years under a new One Project, One Process framework, Energy and Mines Minister Stephen Lecce said in London. The system consolidates approvals across ministries and is now open to applications.

The first designation went to Frontier Lithium’s (TSXV: FL; US-OTC: LITOF) far northwest PAK , the province’s most advanced lithium project. The development, due for output by 2031, is being paired with a new northern transmission line.

“We’re re-imagining a regulatory regime that gets to ‘yes,’” Lecce told The Northern Miner’s Editor-in-Chief Colin McClelland early this month during the International Metals Symposium. The goal is an end-to-end battery-materials supply chain, with provincial-federal alignment to avoid duplicate reviews, Lecce said.

Queen’s Park has opened a $500-million (US$362.6 million) Critical Minerals Processing Fund to build in-province refining capacity. There is also continued support for early-stage exploration through the Ontario Junior Exploration Program, which is funded up to $10 million for this year’s intake. It now includes a prospector stream and enhanced Indigenous participation support.

The preceding Joint Venture Article is PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by Ontario and produced in cooperation with The Northern Miner.