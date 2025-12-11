London Symposium JV video: Ontario’s fast-tracking ‘A breath of fresh air,’ Beaty says

Ontario is starting its speedier ‘One Project, One Process’ mine-permitting with Frontier Lithium’s (TSXV: FL; US-OTC: LITOF) PAK project as it begins road work in the separate Ring of Fire region early next year, Energy and Mines Minister Stephen Lecce told The Northern Miner’s International Metals Symposium in London.

Lecce said the province picked Frontier’s project first because it spans mine, mill and downstream conversion – a model Ontario wants to replicate to keep value-added jobs at home. The Ontario-focused panel on Nov. 30 also included Canada Nickel (TSXV: CNC) CEO Mark Selby, Equinox Gold (TSX: EQX; NYSE-A: EQX) Chair Ross Beaty and Editor-in-Chief Colin McClelland as moderator.

“I’ve never, ever heard a politician make such supportive comments about mining,” Beaty said, calling Lecce’s remarks “a breath of fresh air.” Equinox this year brought Greenstone in Ontario into production and poured first gold at the Valentine mine in Newfoundland.

Canada Nickel’s Crawford project near Timmins – recently referred to Ottawa’s Major Projects Office – aims to break ground in the next 12 months, Selby said. The project, which includes processing plants in Ontario, offers a viable greener alternative to Indonesian nickel dominating the market, he said.

Watch the full panel discussion below:

The preceding Joint Venture Article is PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by Ontario and produced in cooperation with The Northern Miner.