London Symposium JV Video: Pan American Silver eyes region’s political pulse for growth prospects

With several producing mines across North and South America, Pan American Silver (TSX, NYSE: PAAS) is looking at how it can extend the life of its operations and build partnerships with other companies.

And with the various political shifts underway across Latin America, as seen with the recent election of José Antonio Kast in Chile, Pan American sees those changes as an opportunity, Brent Bergeron Senior Vice-President Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, told The Northern Miner’s podcast host, Adrian Pocobelli, in London.

“When we look strategically at our roadmap we want to make sure we’re operating what’s considered tier one assets,” Bergeron said. “We look at the political winds and where they’re going [and] we want to see the basic infrastructure politically put in place.”

Bergeron cited the company’s La Colorada mine in Mexico as one particular growth opportunity as it could become one of the largest zinc producers in the country.

