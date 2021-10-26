MacLean powers up underground with Freudenberg batteries

Freudenberg battery companies XALT Energy and Freudenberg Battery Power Systems have forged a successful relationship with MacLean Engineering, the largest Canadian-based mining equipment manufacturer, to further the use of clean, battery-electric energy to power mobile equipment used in underground mines.

Freudenberg Battery Power Systems’ XMP76P lithium-ion battery sub-pack, part of its XPAND Modular Pack portfolio, is being used to power MacLean’s EV-Series battery-electric mining equipment. MacLean chose the XMP76P to provide safe, more cost-efficient, zero-emission muscle to its EV-Series rock breakers, boom trucks, explosive loaders, bolters, cassette carriers, road graders, concrete trucks and sprayers and other mining equipment. The XMP76P also offers design flexibility and MacLean has configured more than 30 kinds of vehicles to accommodate the Freudenberg battery system.

Building on a successful, five-year history of offering battery-electric equipment to mining companies across Canada, MacLean is now focused – with premium batteries from Freudenberg – on expanding its diesel-free, fleet options to customers around the world.

The XMP76P sub-pack uses XALT’s 43Ah high power cells in a 2p24s architecture to provide 7.6 kWh total energy. With 6C discharge and 3C charge capability, XMP76P is ideal for applications with high discharge power demands and regen capture. Each sub-pack contains voltage-temperature-balancing boards (VTBs) that measure voltages of all 24 cell pairs, measures internal pack temperatures, and performs cell balancing. XMP76P is designed for use with XALT’s battery disconnect unit (BDU) and master control unit (MCU) through the I/O port.

The sub pack’s variable bulkhead accommodates customized electrical and cooling interfaces, and its active liquid cooling system maintains ideal cell temperatures that respond quickly to increases in power demand and ambient (environmental) temperatures.

Choose from 30 MacLean configurations to meet all underground EV needs. Visit www.MacLeanEngineering.com.