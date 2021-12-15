Maestro Digital celebrates 10 years of underground innovation

Maestro Digital Mine is celebrating its 10-year anniversary providing digital IIoT (industrial internet of things) ventilation monitoring and control products as well as “last mile” communication networks for the underground mining sector.

The Sudbury, Ont.-based company began in 2011 focusing on making the complex simple. Maestro’s vision from the start has been to change the way that underground mines measure, control and communicate by stripping out complexity utilizing IIoT solutions to provide more time at the face and driving down capital and operating expenses and improving worker safety.

The company has assisted clients in reducing greenhouse gas emissions through energy savings yielded from directing the ventilation air to the required areas and reducing it in areas without miners or equipment in use. In this way ventilation demand can be reduced by 20% to `50%.

Maestro believes in “disruption by elimination,” developing mine hardened multi-variable measurement devices that reduce infrastructure costs and eliminate complex programmable logic controllers, wiring and engineering services, among other things.

Maestro was recently awarded the Company of the Year Bell Excellence Award for its continuous growth, excellence, and success in the underground mining sector.

Maestro has made the difficult task of optimally ventilating underground mines easier by providing smart IIoT devices that can be integrated with any third-party platform. Their air quality stations Vigilante AQS have now been making an impact underground for a decade.

Working in partnership with mining companies and key suppliers, and developing agnostic digital solutions to real-time challenges, Maestro’s digital solutions are recognized in over 38 countries and deployed globally in over 150 mines.

