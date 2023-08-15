Magna outlines thick, high-grade nickel core at Crean Hill 

The former Crean Hill nickel mine continues to return excellent drilling results for Magna Mining (TSXV: NICU; OTC: MGMNF; FSE: BYD). The company says it recently confirmed there is a shallow zone of high-grade massive sulphides near the 101 FW zone.

Two new holes tested down-dip, to the north and south of drill hole MCR-22-005. Hole MCR-23-041 assayed 3.0% nickel, 0.7% copper, and 1.2 g/t platinum-palladium-gold (Pt+Pd+Au) over 31.6 metres. Hole MCR-23-041 returned 4.2% nickel, 1.4% copper, and 1.0 g/t Pt+Pd+Au over 27.6 metres.

MCR-22-005, drilled last year, returned 4.04% nickel, 0.69% copper, and 0.67 g/t Pt-Pd-Au over 31.1 metres, beginning 138.4 metres below surface.

“The 101 FW Zone consists of semi-massive to locally massive sulphide veins, hosted within a footwall breccia system, extending southwest into the footwall of the Intermediate Contact zone. Drilling to date in the 101 FW has defined a wide, high-grade, massive sulphide core, transitioning to massive sulphide veins along strike and down-dip, within the footwall breccia structure,” said senior vice-president technical services Dave King.

In addition to the 101 FW drilling, Magna drilled four exploration holes to better define the footwall breccias trending southwest from the 101FW and 109 FW zones. These Sudbury breccias represent a potential pathway for mineralization into the footwall and are the primary lithology that hosts high-grade footwall deposits in the region.

“The advanced exploration program planned to commence in 2024 will provide underground drilling platforms allowing detailed definition of this zone, which has potential to provide high-grade, potentially mineable resources early in mine life, which was not represented in the recent PEA,” he added.

Details of the PEA were posted on CMJ, July 31.

The Crean Hill nickel mine, previously owned by Inco, was active from 1900 to 2002. During that time, 19.27 million tonnes of underground ore (1.34% nickel, 1.12% copper, and 1.65 g/t Pt-Pd-Au) and 1.1 million tonnes of open pit ore (0.73% nickel and 0.56% copper) were mined.

Additional information about Crean Hill is posted on www.MagnaMining.com.