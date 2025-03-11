MAJOR features advanced screen media technology at AGG1 2025

MAJOR – a leading global manufacturer of high-performance wire screen media – will highlight its FLEX-MAT screen media, technology, and its signature OPTIMUMWIRE, at Booth 1809 during the 2025 Aggregates Academy and Expo (AGG1) in St. Louis, Missouri. AGG1 will be held from March 25-27, 2025.

Attendees can learn more about MAJOR’s latest innovations, designed to enhance durability and efficiency, and how they support the aggregates industry’s evolving needs. Additionally, MAJOR will host the educational seminar “Optimizing Screening Performance: Wire Selection & Process Customization” on Wednesday, March 26, from 10-11 a.m. in Room 124-125. This session explores strategies for selecting and customizing screen media to enhance efficiency, improve durability and optimize performance.

Ian Edwards, vice president of global sales at MAJOR, said, “AGG1 is a great opportunity to speak directly with our customers about the issues they’re facing in the aggregates industry. We’re excited to meet with everyone at the show, and we look forward to the opportunity to showcase how our screen media can benefit producers in the long run. “Our educational session is another chance to share practical knowledge to help producers make informed decisions that improve their operations.”

MAJOR will be showcasing a variety of equipment and technology at the show, including: The FLEX-MAT Modular Series: This technology binds the wire to MAJOR’s distinctive, lime-green polyurethane strips. This allows the wires to vibrate independently from end to end under material contact. The high frequency — 8,000 to 10,000 cycles per minute — adds to the vibration of the screen box to speed up material separation and passing, OPTIMUMWARE: Hailed as “the longest-lasting wire,” OPTIMUMWIRE sets the standard in lowering cost per ton of material by dramatically increasing screen media throughput and wear life while eliminating blinding and pegging.

MAJOR will also be highlighting advanced polyurethane strips variants. Advanced polyurethane strips are available for the FLEX-MAT Modular Series. This new variant increases the lifespan and effectiveness of screen media with greater chemical stability for wet and corrosive environments. Advanced polyurethane strips match the lifespan of OPTIMUMWIRE, maintaining screening integrity up to ten times longer than traditional polyurethane in some cases.

Finally, the company will be showing the MAJOR app. The updated app combines the MAJOR app with the FLEX-MAT Sensor App, creating a single resource for aggregates producers. Depending on the user, it includes product information, expert documents and a newsroom with articles and announcements as well as the RFID reader technology and the FLAT-MAT sensor.

More information is posted on www.MajorFlexMat.com.