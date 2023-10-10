Marathon choses ABB process and power control for Valentine gold project

Marathon Gold has selected ABB as integrated process and power automation supplier for the Valentine gold project in central Newfoundland. ABB’s scope of delivery includes the design, supply and commissioning of the mine’s process and power control systems, both integrated under the company’s flagship ABB Ability System 800xA distributed control system (DCS).

Currently under construction, the Valentine open pit mine and conventional mill represents the largest undeveloped gold resource in Atlantic Canada. It will also be the largest gold producer in the region. Marathon projects an average production of 195,000 oz. of gold per year for the first 12 years of the expected 14-year mine life. The development remains on schedule to achieve mill commissioning in the fourth quarter 2024 and first gold production in the first quarter 2025.

Additionally, by unifying these historically disparate power and process automation under one common framework, mine operators can gain greater visibility across the operation, helping them find more ways to enhance safety, plant efficiency, staff responsiveness and profitability across the mining value chain. This integrated automation system will also be based on ABB’s Select I/O and industrial Ethernet networks, which will help the project team mitigate any late changes or schedule delays to this project and simplify evolution of the mine’s automation systems through its various, planned production phases.

“We’re very happy that ABB was selected for this project and we’re looking forward to working with the Marathon Gold team to keep it on track,” said Sachin Jari, head of mining, North America for ABB Process Industries. “It is set to become a very important gold mining operation in Canada and one that our experienced project team will make a positive impact on.”

