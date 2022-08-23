Medaro Mining samples up to 2.58% Li2O at Lac La Motte

Medaro Mining (CSE: MEDA; OTC: MEDAF) has received results of cut surface samples from its exploration program on the Lac La Motte lithium property in Val D’Or, Que. The fieldwork was completed during May-June 2022, and it included prospecting, mapping and sampling of known lithium showings on the property.

The prospecting and sampling were mainly focused along a roughly 500-metre-long pegmatite trend partially exposed at surface with widths in the range of 0.5 to 2.0 metres. Notable sample results included lithium oxide (Li 2 O) values of 1.31%, 1.68%, 2.24%, 2.52% and 2.58%.

The scope of this fieldwork was to confirm the historical lithium occurrences and drill holes documented on the Lac La Motte project area, and to find targets for the current exploratory drill program. To date, 17 core drill holes have been completed on the property with a cumulative drilling of over 2,400 metres. Several drill holes have already intercepted lithium pegmatite zones.

The Lac La Motte project comprises 11 mineral claims covering 519 hectares in Quebec's Abitibi mining region, home to several active lithium prospects and mines located within 5 to 20 km of the property. These include Mine Quebec Lithium, which is the most advanced project, followed by the Authier lithium project. Historical diamond drilling in the 1950s at Lac La Motte has yielded results as high as 1.65% Li 2 O.

In May, Medaro entered an option to acquire 100% of the project, adding to its portfolio of Canadian lithium exploration properties that already includes Superb Lake in Thunder Bay, Ont., and Cyr South in James Bay, Que.

On top of lithium exploration, the company is also involved in the development and commercialization of a new process to extract lithium.

