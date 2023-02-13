Metal Energy continues drilling high-grade nickel at Manibridge

Metal Energy (TSXV: MERG; OTCQB: MEEEF) has shared assay results from four drill holes on the same section of the phase two drill program on the high-grade nickel and copper-cobalt Manibridge metals project in the Thompson Nickel Belt, Man. Phase Two's 10,000-metre drill program was completed in December 2022, with five additional drill hole assay results still pending.

Highlights include; 68.5 metres of 0.82% nickel-equivalent (NiEq) starting at 129 metres at hole MNB035. At hole MNB043 vertical depth 57.4 metres of 0.82% NiEq starting at 162 metres vertical depth.

Hole MNB033 boasted assay results of 49.4 metres of 0.61% NiEq starting at 219 metres vertical depth and hole MNB032 showed results of 43.20 composite metres of 0.62% NiEq starting at 303 metres vertical depth.

In phase two, a total of 10,091 metres were completed over 36 diamond drill holes, including six abandoned drill holes, with all completed drill holes intersecting visible nickel sulphides. The drill hole collar locations were all within 150 metres to 600 metres of the old mine workings. The drill holes targeted the shallower parts of the Manibridge nickel sulphide system at depths between 100 and 400 metres from the surface.

Assay results for drill holes MNB036 to MNB040A are still pending and will be reported after the data has been received, reviewed, and approved.

For more information visit www.metalenergy.ca.