Metallurgy returns average grade of 0.87 g/t gold at O3’s Marban Alliance

O3 Mining (TSXV: OIII; OTCQX: OIIIF) has completed metallurgical test work for the Marban, Norlartic, and Kierens deposits in connection with the preparation of a feasibility study for the Marban Alliance project in Val-d’Or, Quebec.

The SGS Canada (Lakefield) metallurgical testing program on 25 sub samples taken from 25 composite samples returned:

Average grade of 0.87 g/t gold.

Average gold gravity recovery of 43.1%.

Average global gold recovery over 24 hours was 91.7%.

Average global gold recovery over 48 hours was 95.0%.

The 25 composite samples were assembled using half core and coarse rejects from drill core. A main composite was assembled using multiple core intervals located in the upper part of the Norlartic and North pit and represents material from the potential first year of operation.

Two other composites were formed from multiple core intervals within the Norlartic-Extension sector and representing low-grade material from the Norlartic pit. All other composites were formed of single continuous core intervals that were selected to cover different mineralized zones of the Marban and Kierens-Norlartic areas at different grades varying from 0.4 g/t gold to 1.4 g/t gold.

O3 Mining’s president and CEO, Jose Vizquerra, said the results were in line with expectations and further support the belief that the mineralized material can be treated with a typical mineral processing flowsheet found in the Val-d’Or and Malartic mining camps.

