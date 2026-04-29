Metals Australia plans $2.05B graphite refinery for Baie-Comeau

Australian mining company Metals Australia will build a high-purity graphite refinery near Baie-Comeau, Quebec that could generate more than $2 billion in economic value while creating 227 permanent jobs for the Quebec community, according to the company's studies.

"At a time when the world increasingly needs stable, secure, long terms supplies of critical minerals and the energy solutions that can be created from them, we have unveiled a world class project that is aligned with that strategic need," Paul Ferguson, CEO of Metals Australia and [resident of subsidiary Northern Resources, said.

The company's preliminary economic assessment shows the facility will process 75,000 tonnes of flake graphite concentrate annually, producing 51,000 tonnes of battery-grade graphite products over a 25-year operational period. Metals Australia expects an internal rate of return of 25.6% on the project.

Strategic location drives selection

Baie-Comeau beat other Quebec locations due to its transportation advantages, supportive business environment, available industrial land and existing infrastructure including rail ferry connections and deep-water port facilities. The refinery will pump an estimated $21.5 million USD in direct wages into the local economy each year.

The company will source raw materials from its upstream graphite project near Fermont, where mineral resources average 10.2% graphite grade—2.4 times higher than publicly available data from competitor Nouveau Monde Graphite's project.

Critical Minerals Focus

Metals Australia positions itself as a critical minerals development company targeting the growing battery materials market. Through Canadian subsidiary Northern Resources, the company aims to supply premium graphite products to North American electric vehicle and energy storage manufacturers.

The graphite refinery represents a key component in Quebec's emerging critical minerals sector, which provincial officials have identified as crucial for economic diversification and its energy transition goals.

Rapid development timeline

Metals Australia plans to skip traditional preliminary feasibility studies and advance directly to final feasibility work while conducting parallel community and Indigenous engagement activities. This accelerated approach aligns with Canada's goal of establishing five graphite mines and five purified graphite refineries by 2040.

The Perth, Ausralia-based company has identified nine additional graphite zones spanning 33 km that remain undrilled, suggesting significant expansion potential beyond the initial project scope.

Ferguson emphasized the project's strategic importance for North American supply chains: "Our battery anode material refinery in Quebec is clearly one of compelling economic and strategic advantage for Canada, the province of Quebec and our stakeholders."

Additional information is available at www.MetalsAustralia.com.au