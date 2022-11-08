Metso Outotec to deliver world’s largest capacity flash smelting furnace

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff November 8, 2022 At 3:06 pm
For its expansion in DRC, Kamoa Copper has chosen a high-capacity blister furnace from Metso Outotec. Credit: Metso Outotec

Metso Outotec will be supplying a high-capacity direct blister furnace to Kamoa Copper’s  copper mining complex expansion in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The 500,000 t/y copper throughput furnace will have the largest licensed flash smelting capacity in the world. The scope also includes safety and monitoring automation systems for the furnace. The value of this type of sale is typically between $40 million to $60 million.

“Non-ferrous metals play a key role in the green transition, and a major increase in global copper production is required to support this transition. We are pleased to support Kamoa Copper in their ambitious expansion project, in which high capacity and reliable, sustainable processes play a vital role. Our collaboration has been excellent throughout the initial stages of the process, including the initial study work, basic engineering as well as pilot testing,” Jyrki Makkonen, VP smelting at Metso Outotec said in a release.

For more information visit www.MOGroup.com.

