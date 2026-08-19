Metso plans new service facility in Brazil

Metso says South America is one of the world's most important mining regions. Credit: Metso

Metso (HEL: METSO) announced on Wednesday it will build a new facility in Minas Gerais, Brazil, strengthening its South American portfolio.

Located Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais, Metso’s new centre is positioned to support existing customers in the region with repair and maintenance services.

“This investment duplicates our capacity and reinforces our leadership in comminution services and our commitment to supporting the mining industry with the capabilities needed for today and tomorrow,” said Eduardo Nilo, Metso’s president for the South American market.

Over the past two years, Metso has invested about €45 million (C$72.52 million) in modernization projects across the continent.

“South America is a key market for Metso,” said Heikki Metsälä, the company’s president of services. “We have a strong installed base with around 20,000 Metso units in operation and customers’ ongoing investments continue to support growing demand for services.”

Previous investments include expansions in Antofagasta, Chile and Parauapebas, Brazil, and the construction of a new facility in Arequipa, Peru. This year, Metso also opened a new office in San Juan, Argentina.