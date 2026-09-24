Metso lands largest LCS deal to date

The package includes digital support and operation and maintenance services. Credit: Metso

Metso (HEL: METSO) has signed a 5-year Life Cycle Services (LCS) agreement with a major copper producer in South America to service and implement analyzer technology.

Valued at more than $64 million (€40 million), the deal is Metso’s largest LCS deal to date. The first part was booked in Q3 of 2026, with further bookings expected with a predefined schedule as milestones under the agreement are achieved.

"The agreement further strengthens Metso's position in analyzer solutions and services for mining customers in South America. Delivery will be supported by Metso's regional analyzer and service experts together with global technology teams,” said Manuel Sanchez, Metso’s manager in South America.

Included in the LCS is Metso’s on-stream analyzer technology, engineering expertise and operational support. The scope includes analyzer modernization, new analyzer and sampling systems, technical services, spare parts, digital support and operation and maintenance services over the five-year period.

“Mining customers are increasingly looking for partners that can combine strong equipment technology, services and operational expertise to deliver measurable performance improvements,” said Miika Tirkkonen, Metso’s senior vice-president of beneficiation and dewatering services.

The company currently has more than 600 active contracts using the LCS model.