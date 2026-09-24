Super Copper, MetaFLO demonstrate copper-recovery concept

Copper Cu, chemical element, 3D rendering. Credit: Adobe Stock.

Super Copper (CSE: CUPR) has released findings from the first demonstration of its CUPRIX copper-recovery and water-treatment biopolymer formulation, developed by MetaFLO technologies. The stock rose.

At the Super Copper–MetaFLO laboratory in São Paulo, Brazil, CUPRIX was added to an acidic copper-bearing solution. Solids that settled from the liquid were recovered and heated in a refractory crucible, creating what the company called, “small reddish beads with metallic lustre.” Super Copper says the test demonstrates the basic CUPRIX process concept.

Part one of the demonstration. Credit: Super Copper

Part two of the demonstration. Credit: Super Copper

“This first CUPRIX test gives us a clear visual demonstration of the process we are developing: capture copper from a solution, separate it as a recoverable solid and advance that material toward a metallic product,” said Laurent Serra, MetaFLO’s chief scientist. “The next step is to put numbers around what we observed and determine how efficiently, selectively and economically the process can perform under real operating conditions.”

The demonstration was qualitative and did not establish copper recovery percentage, purity,

selectivity, reagent consumption, cost or commercial performance. The companies say they will test these parameters through future experiments.

Zachary Dolesky, Super Copper’s CEO, said the program “represents an opportunity for Super Copper and MetaFLO to build something that could ultimately extend well beyond a single project or deposit.” He added, “Our goal now is to continue advancing the technology methodically to improve commercial viability.”

In terms of real-world application, Super Copper says CUPRIX is being developed as an alternative or complementary treatment for certain copper-bearing process streams. If successful, it says the treatment step could create value in two ways — recovering copper that would otherwise remain in solution, and improving water quality for recycling or further treatment.

Shares in Super Copper lifted 3.85% Thursday morning in Toronto.

Super Copper broke down the full demonstration on YouTube.