Metso rolls out next‑gen lithium carbonate process

Metso Lithium Carbonate plant. Credit: Metso

Metso has launched its next-generation lithium carbonate production process. The upgraded technology works with spodumene concentrate and is designed to deliver higher yields at a lower cost with a smaller environmental footprint, the company says.

With global lithium demand rising on the back of electric vehicles (EVs), data centres and renewable energy infrastructure, Metso says the new process improves efficiency and enables scalable production.

“By combining our proven thermal and hydrometallurgical technologies with our strong end-to-end flowsheet capabilities and local service support to maximize production, we can deliver high availability lithium processing plants while enabling efficient, safe and reliable operations,” Marika Tiihonen, technology manager for lithium at Metso, said in a news release. “This launch builds on our strong track record in hydrometallurgical technologies and further strengthens Metso’s ability to support customers across the lithium value chain,” she added.

The process refines the raw materials in one pass, which avoids byproducts like sodium sulfate, speeding up the process and improving overall plant efficiency, according to the company.

Metso is a Finnish sustainable-technology company, offering services for aggregates, mineral processing and metal refining industries worldwide.