Metso to deliver key process equipment to Twin Hills gold project

Osino Resources, a leading exploration and development company in Namibia, has chosen Metso to deliver key process equipment for their Twin Hills gold project in central Namibia, located about 150 km northwest of the capital city Windhoek. The minerals segment recorded the order, valued at over EUR 20 million, in its second-quarter 2025 bookings.

Metso is providing an integrated equipment package for the Twin Hills greenfield gold plant. This package includes crushing and concentration technology designed for high throughput ore processing. The setup features a Superior MKIII primary gyratory crusher, apron feeders, and Nordberg HP900 cone crushers. To ensure efficient thickening and dewatering of concentrates and tailings, Metso is delivering two HRT High Rate Thickeners with Reactorwell feed technology and five Larox FFP3512 filters. As part of the Metso Plus portfolio, these thickeners and filters offer high performance and exceptional dewatering capacity.

Charles Ntsele, vice president of minerals sales for Africa at Metso, said: “As a leading supplier of process technology globally, Metso is pleased to be selected as a trusted partner for Osino Resources’ flagship Twin Hills gold project in Namibia. Our energy-efficient and water-conscious technology will support Osino Resources in reaching their targets. This project also highlights Metso’s commitment to continued support and development of the Namibian mining industry.”

