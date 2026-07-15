Metso to roll out next‑gen tech at virtual summit

The event will combine studio presentations, video interviews and interactive content. Credit: Mesto

Metso has announced it will introduce new technologies and innovation for the mining industry at Metso Summit, the company’s new virtual launch event.

Metso said the summit will feature speeches, customer presentations and expert-led sessions. It plans to showcase its Primarok, Optirok and Durarok crushers, the GFF Series screens and a forthcoming flotation‑recovery technology and updated digital optimization tools.

“Metso Summit brings together our latest breakthrough technologies for mineral processing that are redefining our customers’ flowsheet performance. As mining operations work to improve productivity and reduce environmental impact, our latest product launches support these goals by improving efficiency, reliability and long-term value across operations,” said Sami Takaluoma, the president and CEO of Metso.

The summit will take place on Sept. 10, 2026, with sessions at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET. Registration is open on the company’s website.