Metso to supply parts and service to European iron ore plant 

Metso has received an order for a replacement chain for a pelletizing system from iron ore plant in Europe. According to Metso, this is not the first order placed by the unnamed plant. The order is valued at $13 million (€9 million).

Metso’s complete chain package delivery consists of more than 6,000 high-quality grate plates, chain links, through rods, and side plates supported by comprehensive maintenance and full services to maximize production uptime. Metso is the only supplier in the world to offer both the straight grate and the grate kiln for pelletizing. Metso has designed and supplied the most and largest grate kiln systems in the world.

Said Roar Vasboe, VP of sales and services Nordics for Metso, "Our team is dedicated to providing high-quality, reliable products that meet the needs of our customer. We are committed to sustainability and continuous improvement, and we are confident that our solution will help them to achieve their production goals safely and efficiently."

